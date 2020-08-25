e-paper
Undertrial escapes from Goa jail, hunt on

Officials said the undertrial asked for permission to relieve himself and used the opportunity to escape while he was out to dump garbage

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 17:17 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
For representational purpose only
For representational purpose only(HT photo)
         

An undertrial at Goa’s central jail escaped and prompted a state-wide manhunt on Tuesday. The prisoner, Hemraj Bharadwaj, who is facing trial in a narcotics case, escaped taking advantage of the job of dumping garbage outside the prison under supervision assigned to him.

Jail officials said with many convicts and prisoners known for good behaviour out on parole to reduce crowding of the jail due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the chores had to be redistributed among other prisoners including undertrials. This led to the lapse.

“We have alerted the police ensuring the borders were sealed within 20 minutes of his escape being brought to our notice. We expect that he will be apprehended soon,” said inspector general (prisons) Gurudas Pilarnkar.

Officials said the undertrial asked for permission to relieve himself and used the opportunity to escape while he was out to dump garbage.

