Undocumented Indian immigrants hold USD15.5 billion in spending power
Undocumented Indian immigrants to the US, numbering over half a million, hold a collective spending power of USD15.5 billion and contribute USD2.8 billion to the federal, state and local tax revenue, says an American think-tank report.
Using the latest available American Community Survey data from 2019 in its latest research, the new American Economy think-tank said undocumented Indian immigrants are the top third contributor to the US economy among other undocumented immigrants.
There are 4.2 million immigrants from Mexico who lack documentation. Together, they make up more than 40.8 percent of the 10.3 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.
In 2019 alone, they earned almost USD92 billion in household income and contributed almost USD9.8 billion in federal, state and local taxes.
Mexican undocumented immigrants held more than USD82.2 billion in spending power, money that often goes back into local economies as they spend on housing, consumer goods and services, the report said. In terms of the number of undocumented immigrants, Mexico is followed by El Salvador (621,000, or 6.0 percent of all undocumented immigrants), India (587,000, or 5.7 percent), Guatemala (5.4 percent, or 5.4 percent), and Honduras (416,000, or 4.0 percent).
With its USD15.5 billion of spending power, India, however, holds the second position, followed by El Salvador (USD11.5 billion), Guatemala (US9.1 billion) and Honduras (USD6.4 billion).
They also make significant contributions to the federal, state and local tax revenue: India (USD2.8 billion), El Salvador (USD1.4 billion), Guatemala (USD1.1 billion) and Honduras (USD778 million), the report said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad, France and UAE join hands in 2 naval exercises to dominate Indo-Pacific
- French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and finance minister Bruno Le Maire will be in Delhi next month while IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will be in France. At least 8 Rafale fighters will leave for India through mid-air refuelling by UAE between April 19 and April 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Undocumented Indian immigrants hold USD15.5 billion in spending power
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat CM, his aide in charge of Gandhi ashram revamp panel
- The order also said that Kailashnathan will head an executive council set up for the purpose,
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Help raise voice of the weak: Rahul to cadres
- Congress is like an ocean, Gandhi said in the national executive meeting of the IYC, and if anyone wants to return can be allowed to do so.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM to visit Bangladesh on March 26
- The two-day trip to Dhaka will be Modi’s first foreign visit in 15 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rising fuel prices rock Parliament
- Parties urge Speaker, Chairman to reduce sessions amid polls; both Houses to begin at 11 am from Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House: Ariz Khan held guilty of killing inspector
- Additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav convicted 35-year-old Khan, also known as Junaid, Salim and Anna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt building ‘agri stack’ to give unique ID to every Indian farmer
- The database uses Aadhaar-based data generated from key farm sector programmes such as PM-KISAN.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prominent warnings at IGI against carrying bullets soon
- Police data shows that some of the 522 passengers nabbed in last 5 years while carrying live bullets in their bags claimed they had done so unknowingly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is the Haryana Act legal?
- Private firms will likely claim that the law interferes with their constitutional rights to carry on trade freely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why reservation may fail in levelling the field
- From SC-ST social groups, reservations have expanded to OBCs, economically weaker sections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fearing expulsion, Rohingyas in Jammu plead for protection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record GST collections expected in March, set to hit ₹1.30 lakh crore
- The revenue in March may cross the record Rs.1,19,875 crore collected in January by at least Rs.10,000 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Report on probe against DU V-C Tyagi likely today
- Officials said that an inquiry committee, constituted by the Visitor of Delhi University (DU), the President of India, held its final meeting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP assembly nod to anti-conversion bill
- BJP MLAs supported the bill and called it a gift for women on the occasion of Women’s Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox