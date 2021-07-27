Unesco World Heritage tag: Here's list of all 40 Indian sites after Dholavira addition
Unesco on Tuesday inscribed Dholavira, an ancient Harappa city situated in present-day Gujarat, on the World Heritage List, making it the second Indian site to be accorded the tag this year. Announcing the decision of the World Heritage Committee, Unesco said Dholavira’s water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction and special burial structures set the ancient city apart from other cultural sites.
“The ancient city of Dholavira is one of the most remarkable and well-preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE (Before Common Era),” the UN cultural agency said in a statement.
Union minister for culture G Kishan Reddy called the latest inscription another feather in India’s cap as the country entered the “Super-40 club” for World Heritage inscriptions. Taking to Twitter, Reddy said India has added 10 new World Heritage sites, one-fourth of India’s total sites on Unesco’s list.
“Today is a proud day for India, especially for the people of #Gujarat. Since 2014, India has added 10 new World Heritage sites - one fourth of our total sites. This shows PM @narendramodi's steadfast commitment in promoting Indian culture, heritage and the Indian way of life,” the minister tweeted.
On Sunday, the Unesco committee inscribed Telangana’s iconic Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple on the World Heritage List. The UN agency said that the two inscribed World Heritage Sites from India offer “great insight into the knowledge and ways of life of earlier societies, customs, and communities.”
Here’s the list of 40 World Heritage Sites in India:
- Dholavira, Gujarat
- Ramappa Temple, Telangana
- Taj Mahal, Agra
- Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh
- Hampi, Karnataka
- Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra
- Ellora Caves, Maharashtra
- Bodh Gaya, Bihar
- Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha
- Red Fort Complex, Delhi
- Buddhist monuments at Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh
- Chola Temples, Tamil Nadu
- Kaziranga Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam
- Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu
- Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal
- Humayun’s Tomb, New Delhi
- Jantar Mantar, Jaipur, Rajasthan
- Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh
- Group of Monuments at Pattadakal, Karnataka
- Elephanta Caves, Maharashtra
- Mountain Railways of India
- Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda University), Bihar
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus), Maharashtra
- Qutub Minar and its Monuments, New Delhi
- Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Gujarat
- Great Himalayan National Park, Himachal Pradesh
- Hill Forts of Rajasthan
- Churches and Convents of Goa
- Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh
- Manas Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam
- Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh
- Rani Ki Vav, Patan, Gujarat
- Keoladeo National Park, Bharatpur, Rajasthan
- Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks, Uttarakhand
- Western Ghats
- Kanchenjunga National Park, Sikkim
- Capitol Complex, Chandigarh
- The Historic City of Ahmedabad
- The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai
- The Pink City - Jaipur
