Unesco World Heritage tag: Here's list of all 40 Indian sites after Dholavira addition

Unesco on Tuesday inscribed Dholavira, an ancient Harappa city situated in present-day Gujarat, on the World Heritage List, making it the second Indian site to be accorded the tag this year. Announcing the decision of the World Heritage Committee, Unesco said Dholavira’s water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction and special burial structures set the ancient city apart from other cultural sites.

“The ancient city of Dholavira is one of the most remarkable and well-preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE (Before Common Era),” the UN cultural agency said in a statement.

Union minister for culture G Kishan Reddy called the latest inscription another feather in India’s cap as the country entered the “Super-40 club” for World Heritage inscriptions. Taking to Twitter, Reddy said India has added 10 new World Heritage sites, one-fourth of India’s total sites on Unesco’s list.

“Today is a proud day for India, especially for the people of #Gujarat. Since 2014, India has added 10 new World Heritage sites - one fourth of our total sites. This shows PM @narendramodi's steadfast commitment in promoting Indian culture, heritage and the Indian way of life,” the minister tweeted.

Also Read | Ramappa Temple: How a site is selected for World Heritage List

On Sunday, the Unesco committee inscribed Telangana’s iconic Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple on the World Heritage List. The UN agency said that the two inscribed World Heritage Sites from India offer “great insight into the knowledge and ways of life of earlier societies, customs, and communities.”

Here’s the list of 40 World Heritage Sites in India:

Dholavira, Gujarat

Ramappa Temple, Telangana

Taj Mahal, Agra

Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

Hampi, Karnataka

Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra

Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

Bodh Gaya, Bihar

Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha

Red Fort Complex, Delhi

Buddhist monuments at Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh

Chola Temples, Tamil Nadu

Kaziranga Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam

Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

Humayun’s Tomb, New Delhi

Jantar Mantar, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal, Karnataka

Elephanta Caves, Maharashtra

Mountain Railways of India

Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda University), Bihar

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus), Maharashtra

Qutub Minar and its Monuments, New Delhi

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Gujarat

Great Himalayan National Park, Himachal Pradesh

Hill Forts of Rajasthan

Churches and Convents of Goa

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh

Manas Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam

Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh

Rani Ki Vav, Patan, Gujarat

Keoladeo National Park, Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks, Uttarakhand

Western Ghats

Kanchenjunga National Park, Sikkim

Capitol Complex, Chandigarh

The Historic City of Ahmedabad

The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai

The Pink City - Jaipur