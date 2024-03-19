 Unhappy over counsel's conduct, CAT to decide on Friday bureaucrat's plea seeking empanelment docs | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Unhappy over counsel's conduct, CAT to decide on Friday bureaucrat's plea seeking empanelment docs

PTI |
Mar 19, 2024 03:01 PM IST

Unhappy over counsel's conduct, CAT to decide on Friday bureaucrat's plea seeking empanelment docs

New Delhi, Unhappy over the conduct of the Centre's counsel while hearing a bureaucrat's plea seeking documents related to his empanelment, the Central Administrative Tribunal has said the case will be decided on Friday ex-parte in case the respondents advocates fail to appear before it, according to an official order.

HT Image
HT Image

The directive came on Monday on a plea filed by Sanjiv Chaturvedi, a 2002 batch Indian Forest Service officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, in December 2022.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hearing the matter through video-conferencing, the CAT principal bench said that "nobody is present on behalf of the respondent-UOI although Shri Hanu Bhaskar, counsel for the respondents put his appearance through video conferencing, but he refused to argue the matter on merits", the tribunal said in its order.

T C Aggarwal, learned counsel representing the respondents is also not connected and "private secretary to one of us, repeatedly called from his mobile to Shri T C Aggarwal... but he has not responded the same or connected through V.C. in the matter", said the order issued by the bench of Justice Rajiv Joshi and Anand S Khati .

The conduct of the counsel for the respondents is not appreciated by the court, it said, adding that the court has no option, but to adjourn the matter.

The CAT directed the case to be put up on March 22, 2024, and inform about this order to both the counsels for the respondents in writing, according to the order's copy.

"It is made clear that on the next date fixed in the matter, if the counsels for the respondents failed to appear, the matter shall be decided ex-parte on merit," said the tribunal, which adjudicates matters related to the government employees.

Hearing this matter, the bench had last month directed to put up this matter "for final hearing peremptorily".

"Since, the pleadings between the parties have already been exchanged, put up this matter on 18.03.2024 for final hearing peremptorily," it had said in an order dated February 20.

Chaturvedi had sought directions to the Central government to produce all documents, appraisals, reports of expert committees, civil services board and findings of the competent authorities related to the rejection of his application for empanelment at the level of joint secretary or equivalent in the Central government.

The officer was conveyed his non-empanelment for holding the post of the joint secretary or equivalent by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet through an order dated November 15, 2022, by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The tribunal had issued notices to the Central government on December 20, 2022.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Unhappy over counsel's conduct, CAT to decide on Friday bureaucrat's plea seeking empanelment docs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On