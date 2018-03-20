Unhappy over delay in marriage, Barmer man commits suicide in Hyderabad

A 21-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging apparently “depressed” over delay in his marriage though the engagement took place two years ago, police said Monday.

The dead has been identified as Jaswant Singh, a native of Barmer district in Rajasthan, they said.

“Before resorting to the extreme step, Singh made a selfie video through his mobile phone,” Shahinayathgunj sub-inspector B Shiva Prasad said.

He hanged himself from the ceiling of his room using a plastic rope on the night of March 18, Prasad said.

“Though he was shifted to a local hospital by his cousins, the doctors declared him brought dead,” the SI said based on a complaint lodged by one of his cousins.

According to the complainant, Singh had expressed “unhappiness” over the delay in his marriage.

In the purported video, Singh, while addressing his father, said he was ending his life and asked him to take care of the family members, the police official said.