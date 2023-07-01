Home / India News / ‘Nobody’s opinion matters': Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Himachal Pradesh minister's ‘support’ to UCC

Congress MP said they will reach a conclusion after a party-level strategy meeting and that nobody's opinion on the issue matters.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Saturday has reacted to the statement by Himachal Pradesh PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh who extended his ‘full support’ for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying that nobody's opinion matters apart from what is decided at a party-level strategy meeting. He also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government is trying to divert people from ‘real issues’ by bringing in the matter related to UCC. "

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari(HT)
"We will have a meeting. We will discuss our strategy in the meeting. Besides this, nobody's opinion matters. We will opine when we see it in the form of a draft...I have not seen his statement. I don't even know in what context he said that. But it is true that the Govt is trying to bring this in to create distraction. We will take a decision that will be in the interest of 140 crore people," he told news agency ANI.

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh minister had went what is seen as against the party line and supported the UCC while urging to not politicise the situation.

“I fully support the Uniform Civil Code which is necessary for India’s unity and integrity, but it should not be politicised,” he said on Facebook.

At a meeting in Bhopal earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for a UCC -- a common law on marriage, divorce and inheritance for people of all faiths.

But the Congress has opposed the move, claiming that the BJP is trying to divide people.

In neighbouring states of Uttarakhand, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday that the state will soon have a common civil code. Hours earlier, a panel appointed by Uttarakhand’s BJP government announced that it has a draft ready.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

