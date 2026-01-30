Union Budget 2026 leaked? Government issues clarification

“Some images are being shared on social media claiming that a scanned copy of the Union Budget 2026–27 has been leaked on Telegram. These images are #FAKE,” the PIB said in a post on X.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 in the Parliament on Sunday, February 1 . But some images, which were claimed to be from the budget document, started circulating on social media. According to the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit, the images circulating as the “scanned copy” of the 2026-27 budget were fake.

The government on Friday refuted claims on social media that the Union Budget 2026 had been leaked on Telegram, clarifying that all such images were fake.

The fact-check unit said that one of the images circulating was not from the upcoming Union Budget but from the previous one, and that the front page had been digitally edited to change the year.

It also clarified that another image circulating is entirely digitally created and does not belong to any Union Budget document.

“Do not believe or forward unverified images or claims related to the Union Budget. Such misinformation can mislead the public and spread unnecessary panic,” the PIB unit's post said.

PM Modi ahead of Union Budget 2026 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has boarded a speedy express and the country will move ahead with next-generation reforms.

“Reform, perform, and transform has become the identity of this government. Now, we have boarded the reforms express with speed. I want to urge all lawmakers to spend their positive energy to add more pace to the reform express. ...we will move ahead with next-generation reforms,” said Modi, three days before the Union budget is scheduled to be presented.

He noted that 2026 marks the beginning of the second quarter of this century, a crucial period for creating a Viksit Bharat (developed India).

“This is the beginning of the quarter for Visit Bharat, and this would be the first budget of the second quarter,” the PM said.

He said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the ninth consecutive year, calling it "a matter of pride in the history of parliament.

Modi said Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is now the centre of attraction and a ray of hope for the world, referring to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The PM lauded the pact as the “mother of all deals” and expressed confidence that it would lead to greater competence and a competitive, productive India. He said the deal brings a bright future for Indian youth.

“This FTA is for ambitious India, for aspirational youth and for an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.