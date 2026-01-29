India has boarded speedy express for next-generation reforms: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has boarded a speedy express and the country will move ahead with next-generation reforms. “Reform, perform, and transform has become the identity of this government. Now, we have boarded the reforms express with speed. I want to urge all lawmakers to spend their positive energy to add more pace to the reform express. ...we will move ahead with next-generation reforms,” said Modi, three days before the Union budget is scheduled to be presented on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said reform, perform, and transform has become the identity of his government. (PTI)

Modi said the country has come out of a long-term pending problem to a long-term solution. “When there are long-term solutions, there is predictability, which creates trust in the world. In every decision, our sole aim is the country’s progress. But all our decisions are human-centric. Our roles, our schemes are human-centric. We would heavily use technology, accept the power of technology...along with this, we will also emphasise human-centric systems. We will move ahead with technology but not without understanding the sensitivities,” Modi said, as he laid out the future course for the country amid ongoing global turmoil.

He noted that 2026 is the beginning of the second quarter of this century, which is crucial for creating a Viksit Bharat (developed India). “This is the beginning of the quarter for Visit Bharat, and this would be the first budget of the second quarter.”

He said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for nine consecutive year. “This is a matter of pride in the history of parliament,” Modi said.

He said Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is now the centre of attraction as well as the ray of hope for the world, referring to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Modi lauded the pact as “mother of all deals” and expressed confidence that it would lead to competence and a competitive and productive India. He said the deal brings a bright future for Indian youth. “This FTA is for ambitious India, for aspirational youth and for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Modi said a huge opportunity beckons Indian industries while asking the manufacturers to focus on quality. “I am confident that Indian manufacturers will use this opportunity to enhance their capacity. ...the manufacturers and industries should not be sitting thinking they can access a huge market. This is an opportunity, and the first mantra is that we focus on quality. Now that the market has opened, we should bring the best quality products.”

“If we can take our best quality products, then we will not only earn money...we can also win hearts. And it creates a long-term impact. A company’s brand establishes glory that also enhances the country’s brand. The agreement with 27 [EU] countries will benefit our fishermen and farmers. Those in the service sector who want to go to big countries, this deal will be a huge opportunity. I am confident that this is a major step towards a competent, competitive, and productive India.”

Modi hailed President Droupadi Murmu’s speech ahead of Parliament’s budget session and said it reflects the aspirations of Indians.