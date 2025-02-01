Menu Explore
Union Budget: Centre sets aside 6.8 lakh crore for defence

ByRahul Singh
Feb 01, 2025 01:58 PM IST

A chunk of the outlay has been allocated for buying weapons, systems and equipment from domestic suppliers to achieve the self-reliance goal.

The Centre on Saturday set aside more than 6.8 lakh crore for the defence sector in the Union Budget for FY2025-26, including 1.8 lakh crore for the modernisation of the military, whose shopping list includes new fighter jets, helicopters, warships, submarines, tanks, artillery guns, drones, and rockets and missiles.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. (Sansad TV)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. (Sansad TV)

A chunk of the outlay has been allocated for buying weapons, systems and equipment from domestic suppliers to achieve the self-reliance goal.

The year’s allocation is almost 9% higher than what it was in the budget estimates ( 6.22 lakh crore) for financial year 2024-25, and nearly 6% more than last year’s revised estimates ( 6.41 lakh crore), budget documents showed.

The allocation this year includes a revenue expenditure of 3.11 lakh crore and a pension outlay of 1.6 lakh crore.

The defence budget accounts for 1.9% of the India’s projected gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25.

To be sure, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not spell out the defence allocation in her budget speech.

