Union Budget: Centre sets aside ₹6.8 lakh crore for defence
ByRahul Singh
Feb 01, 2025 01:58 PM IST
The Centre on Saturday set aside more than ₹6.8 lakh crore for the defence sector in the Union Budget for FY2025-26, including ₹1.8 lakh crore for the modernisation of the military, whose shopping list includes new fighter jets, helicopters, warships, submarines, tanks, artillery guns, drones, and rockets and missiles.
A chunk of the outlay has been allocated for buying weapons, systems and equipment from domestic suppliers to achieve the self-reliance goal.
The year’s allocation is almost 9% higher than what it was in the budget estimates ( ₹6.22 lakh crore) for financial year 2024-25, and nearly 6% more than last year’s revised estimates ( ₹6.41 lakh crore), budget documents showed.
The allocation this year includes a revenue expenditure of ₹3.11 lakh crore and a pension outlay of ₹1.6 lakh crore.
The defence budget accounts for 1.9% of the India’s projected gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25.
To be sure, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not spell out the defence allocation in her budget speech.