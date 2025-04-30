Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Union cabinet approves Mawlyngkhung-Panchgram greenfield expressway

BySoumya Chatterjee
Apr 30, 2025 06:18 PM IST

The road will reduce travel time from Mawlyngkhung near Shillong in Meghalaya to Panchgram near Silchar in Assam from eight hours and 30 minutes to five hours

The union cabinet, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday granted the approval for a 166.80 km greenfield expressway (national high-speed corridor) along National Highway-6 connecting Mawlyngkhung near Shillong in Meghalaya to Panchgram near Silchar in Assam.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs the media on cabinet decisions in Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs the media on cabinet decisions in Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

The entire stretch will comprise 34 viaducts, 19 major bridges, and 153 minor bridges. This expressway will not only improve connectivity between these two states but also between the rest of the country and the northeastern states of Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur. The project is poised to become the shortest and fastest freight route for trucks and heavy vehicles bound for Silchar and further east.

The corridor will also spur economic development, including development of industries in Meghalaya, as it passes through cement and coal production areas of Meghalaya, a government release said. “This corridor will cater to the national and international tourists coming from well-connected Guwahati Airport, Shillong Airport, Silchar Airport (via existing NH-06) connecting Guwahati to Silchar. This would connect scenic places of tourist attraction in the North-East and promote tourism.”

The construction will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) with a total capital outlay of 22,864 crore.

Taking to X, union road transport and highway minister Nitin Garkari said this expressway will link five PM Gati Shakti economic nodes, significantly enhancing regional economic integration.

Once completed, the road will reduce journey time from eight hours and 30 minutes to just five hours. The travel distance between Guwahati and Silchar will shrink to 245 kilometres—an approximate reduction of 25%—while average vehicular speeds are expected to double, he added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Union cabinet approves Mawlyngkhung-Panchgram greenfield expressway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On