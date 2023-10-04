Union cabinet approves setting up Central Tribal University in Telangana

The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved proposed amendment to the Central Universities Act, 2009 for setting up a Central Tribal University in Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the cabinet meeting in Delhi on Wednesday. (File Photo)

The cabinet approved the amendment to set up Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu district in the state of Telangana, said a government release.

The government will also provide ₹889.07 crore for the same, the statement added.

According to the government, the new university will increase access and improve the quality of higher education in the state.

“It will also promote avenues of higher education and advanced knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and traditional knowledge systems for the benefit of the tribal population in the state,” the release said.

“This new university will also create additional capacity and will strive to remove regional imbalances,” the statement added.

