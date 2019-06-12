Today in New Delhi, India
Union cabinet clears triple talaq bill

The bill will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said.(Raj K Raj/HT File PHOTO)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

The bill will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government.

The fresh bill will be introduced in the budget session of Parliament, beginning Monday, Javadekar said.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 19:58 IST

