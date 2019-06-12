Union cabinet clears triple talaq bill
india Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:58 IST
New Delhi
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
The bill will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government.
The fresh bill will be introduced in the budget session of Parliament, beginning Monday, Javadekar said.
First Published: Jun 12, 2019 19:58 IST