Home / India News / Cabinet increases paddy MSP to 2,183 per quintal, moong dal sees highest hike

Cabinet increases paddy MSP to 2,183 per quintal, moong dal sees highest hike

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2023 02:38 PM IST

The Union cabinet has approved increased MSP for Kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24.

The Union cabinet has approved increased MSP for Kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24. This move is to ensure remunerative prices to growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification," said Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

The Union cabinet approved <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>143 hike in paddy MSP to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,183 per quintal for 2023-24. (HT file photo)
The Union cabinet approved 143 hike in paddy MSP to 2,183 per quintal for 2023-24. (HT file photo)

The cabinet approved 143 hike in paddy MSP to 2,183 per quintal for 2023-24 and the highest increase in moong MSP at 8,558 per quintal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kharif crop cabinet piyush goyal + 1 more
kharif crop cabinet piyush goyal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out