Cabinet increases paddy MSP to 2,183 per quintal, moong dal sees highest hike

The Union cabinet has approved increased MSP for Kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24. This move is to ensure remunerative prices to growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification," said Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. The Union cabinet approved ₹ 143 hike in paddy MSP to ₹ 2,183 per quintal for 2023-24. (HT file photo)

The cabinet approved ₹143 hike in paddy MSP to ₹2,183 per quintal for 2023-24 and the highest increase in moong MSP at ₹8,558 per quintal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

