Union cabinet passes resolution on Emergency

NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday passed a resolution to commemorate and honour the “sacrifices of countless individuals who valiantly resisted the Emergency” and its attempt at subversion of the spirit of Indian Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT Photo)

Observing a two-minute silence to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency that was imposed in 1975 by the then Congress government headed by Indira Gandhi, the Union cabinet paid tributes to the exemplary courage and valiant resistance of ordinary citizens who stood up to the Emergency’s excesses, whose constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights were taken away and were then subjected to “unimaginable horrors”.

“The year 2025 marks 50 years of the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas - an unforgettable chapter in the history of India where the Constitution was subverted, the Republic and democratic spirit of India was attacked, federalism was undermined, and fundamental rights, human liberty and dignity were suspended,” the resolution said.

Also Read | ‘Anti-Emergency movement was a learning experience for me’: PM Narendra Modi

It added, “The Union Cabinet reaffirmed that the people of India continue to repose unflinching faith in the Indian Constitution and the resilience of the country’s democratic ethos. It is as important for the young as it is for the old to draw inspiration from those who resisted dictatorial tendencies and stood firm to defend our Constitution and its democratic fabric.”

Referring to India, as the ‘Mother of Democracy’, the resolution noted that the nation stands as an example of “preserving, protecting and safeguarding constitutional values.”

Also Read |India never bows to dictatorship: Shah on Emergency

Earlier in the day, Union health minister and Bharatiya Janata Party president, JP Nadda accused the Congress of continuing with a dictatorial mindset that was the reason for the imposition of the Emergency.

Nadda said the Congress has not been able to reconcile to the idea that a person from a humble background, like Narendra Modi, is the country’s prime minister.

Taking a pot shot at Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who accuses the Union government of disrespecting the Constitution, Nadda said the Opposition party has still not apologised for the Emergency that lasted 21 months.

Nadda said the law and order situation in Congress-ruled states was reminiscent of the Emergency, as it is marked by suppression of dissent, religious appeasement and arrogance of power.