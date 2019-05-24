New dawn awaits, tweets PM Modi as he firms up his sked for oath

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation and requested him and the Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new government is formed. PM Modi called on the President after the Union Cabinet decided to recommend dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, the first step to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA starting its second innings next week.

PM Modi also interacted with the council of ministers and officials at the Prime Minister’s Office during the day.

“The sun sets on this term but the brightness our work has brought will continue to illuminate the lives of millions. A new dawn awaits, a new term beckons. We are even more determined to fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians and create the New India all of us dreamt of,” PM Modi tweeted

PM Modi will be formally named as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance parliamentary party that will meet tomorrow evening.

PM Modi had led the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA to a super-sized victory. The alliance picked up 349 of the Lok Sabha’s 542 seats. The BJP won 302 seats, far beyond the 272 that the party needs for a majority in the Lok Sabha.

WATCH | ‘2019 mandate is for a new India,’ PM Modi at BJP HQ after historic win

This is the first time since 1971 that a Prime Minister has been re-elected to office with an outright majority.

PM Modi will also meet his Union Council of ministers on Friday, government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar wrote on his Twitter handle. The spokesperson said the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and new council of ministers wasn’t yet to be decided.

Also read | To set government-formation ball rolling, PM Modi to meet President today after Cabinet huddle

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah visited veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to seek their blessings after the BJP-led NDA won a second term with a resounding majority.

The BJP’s alone walked away with 303 Lok Sabha seats in a stupendous performance across the country from Rajasthan to the Northeast and from Jammu and Kashmir to Andhra Pradesh.

Congress has suffered a major defeat in this election and managed to get only 52 seats.

Analysts have widely credited PM Modi for his massive victory win but also pointed out that the challenge for the Prime Minister begins now. From a range of crucial foreign policy decisions to addressing the situation in Kashmir, the PM will have his plate full.

First Published: May 24, 2019 18:51 IST