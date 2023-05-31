‘Committed to work together’: Dharmendra Pradhan at end of 3-day Singapore visit

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday concluded his three-day visit to Singapore, during which he had discussed ways to broaden the contours of the bilateral cooperations between the two nations, the ministry said in a statement. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said continuous education and lifelong learning is also the core of the National Education Policy 2020 in India (Twitter/dpradhanbjp)

On the last day of his visit, Pradhan met his Singapore counterpart Chan Chun Sing, and explored ways of strengthening the bilateral cooperation and deepening engagements in all areas of education and skill development.

“Pradhan also explored ways in which Singapore can partner with India for seamlessly integrating skilling and vocational education starting from the school-level itself. Both the ministers agreed to broaden the contours of the existing partnership through institutional mechanisms, particularly towards building capacities of teachers and trainers, incorporating future skills into education and skilling ecosystem as well as explore engagement with special schools, sport schools,” the ministry said in a statement.

Pradhan also visited the Skills Future Singapore, a key initiative of the government of Singapore to make the country future-ready..

In his address, the minister said at Skills Future envisions to make Singapore a nation of lifelong learners and a society that values skills mastery. “Continuous education and lifelong learning is also the core of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in India. Insights gained today will add value to our efforts of transforming India’s skill ecosystem, creating a future-ready workforce and harnessing the full potential of our young demography to drive national progress,” he said.