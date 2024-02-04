Union health minister Mandaviya inaugurates new facilities at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated additional facilities – a Dharmasala, a new Trauma Centre, and a High Energy Linear Accelerator (HELA) Machine virtually on Sunday at AIIMS Bhubaneswar in Odisha. According to a government statement, the minister said that these additions will greatly enhance the healthcare infrastructure and improve the standard of healthcare services. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (HT file photo)

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas expressed appreciation during the event, conveying heartfelt thanks to Mandaviya for his dedication and foresight in advancing healthcare.

“AIIMS Bhubaneswar is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art healthcare services, embracing the latest technologies. These cutting-edge facilities will immensely benefit the people of Odisha and neighbouring states, marking a new era in patient care,” the government release said.

Biswas highlighted the operational significance of the Dharmasala building, emphasising its valuable role in serving the public seeking healthcare services from the national institute. Similarly, he underscored the efficiency of the new Trauma Centre, complete with an ICU, modular OTs, wards, and advanced equipment, in delivering prompt emergency services for critically ill patients.

Biswas expressed optimism and characterised the new Trauma Centre as a beacon of hope, particularly for individuals needing urgent medical attention during traumatic situations. He further explained that the second new HELA facility, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, will notably reduce waiting times for cancer patients requiring radiotherapy, providing comprehensive cancer care.

The presence of key figures such as DEAN P R Mohapatra, Satyajit Mishra, Soubhagya Kumar Jena, Medical Superintendent Dillip Kumar Parida, DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy, as well as faculties, officials, students, and guests marked the occasion in the main auditorium of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Dharmasala

Constructed with generous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding from NALCO, the three-story Dharmasala building boasts a capacity of 492 beds distributed across 159 rooms. It features distinct male and female blocks, each equipped with dining facilities. The accommodation is affordable, providing patients and their attendants with a unique and unprecedented lodging option within the state and among the recently established AIIMS facilities.

Trauma Centre

The state-of-the-art new Trauma Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has 86 beds, including 19 dedicated to intensive care. This new facility is designed to offer comprehensive care. It features integral amenities such as a follow-up clinic, CT scan, three modular operating theatres, an Interventional Cath Lab, and various diagnostic services. Additionally, it serves as a training ground for Resident Doctors and other medical students, ensuring high-quality education in trauma care. As the sole standalone trauma centre in the state, it assumes a crucial role in delivering prompt and top-notch services to trauma victims.

HELA machine

The cutting-edge High Energy Linear Accelerator, known as the HELA Machine, at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, marks the beginning of a revolutionary phase in cancer care. This state-of-the-art device enhances the technological landscape for accessible, high-quality, and all-encompassing cancer treatment. Employing advanced technology, the HELA Machine facilitates contemporary radiation therapy with exceptional precision, effectively targeting tumours while preserving the integrity of surrounding healthy tissues.