Union home minister Amit Shah's elder sister passes away
Amit Shah's sister Rajeshwariben was not keeping well for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.
Union home minister Amit Shah's elder sister Rajeshwariben Shah breathed her last at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, a BJP office-bearer told PTI. The minister cancelled all his engagements in Gujarat following the death of his sister.
According to the report, Rajeshwariben was in her mid-60s and not keeping well for some time. She was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai and died during treatment.
The home minister cancelled all his programmes for the day. Her mortal remains have been brought at her residence in Ahmedabad early in the morning. Shah was in Ahmedabad since Sunday to celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti with the BJP supporters.
He was scheduled to attend two events in Banaskantha and Gandhinagar districts. In Banaskantha, the minister was going to inaugurate various projects of Banas Dairy at Deodar village.
In Gandhinagar, Shah was scheduled to unveil projects at Rashtriya Raksha University.
(With PTI inputs)