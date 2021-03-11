Union minister Anurag Thakur appointed as Captain in Territorial Army
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday became the first serving MP to be appointed as Captain in the Territorial Army.
The four-time BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur was commissioned into the Territorial Army as a Lieutenant by then Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dalbir S Suhag TA in July 2016, according to a statement.
Thakur was promoted as Captain in the 124 Sikh regiment, it said.
"I am extremely honoured to have been promoted to the rank of Captain. I would like to reaffirm my commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India," the minister said.
He said his grandfather and great-grandfather had served in the Army.
"I come from Devbhoomi Himachal which has a long tradition of (its people) serving in the armed forces. I am glad I could carry on the mantle of my ancestors. It's a privilege to wear the uniform," he said.
Thakur said it is an honour for him to serve the society as a parliamentarian and he will always be ready to serve his country on the call of duty from his regiment in the Territorial Army.
Thakur joined the Army after clearing the SSB exam and a personal interview conducted in Chandigarh. He underwent over two weeks of pre-qualification training held in Bhopal.
Later on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented Thakur on Twitter about his promotion.
"Congratulations Captain Anurag Thakur on your promotion. Jai Hind!" Singh said.
The Territorial Army, the second line of defence in the hierarchy, comprises volunteers who are imparted military training for about a month in a year. The Territorial Army can be pressed into national service in case of any emergency.
