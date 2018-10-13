Today in New Delhi, India
Union minister Harsh Vardhan plays King Janak in Ramleela at Red Fort

The Environment Minister tried his hand in acting at the popular Ramleela depicting the life of Lord Rama organised by the Luv Kush committee in the sprawling grounds of the Red Fort.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2018 10:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Ramleela,Harsh Vardhan,Janak
As he delivered his dialogues on the mega stage, Harsh Vardhan slipped in the message about clean environment. (Dr Harsh Vardhan/ Twitter)

Donning traditional silk costumes, a gleaming crown and speaking chaste Hindi, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday assumed a different role -- legendary king Janak of Mithila -- at a Ramlila event, and made sure he conveyed the message on importance of clean environment.

The minister was almost unrecognisable with an imperial moustache, make-up and royal attire.

The minister was almost unrecognisable with an imperial moustache, make-up and royal attire.

As he delivered his dialogues on the mega stage, Harsh Vardhan slipped in the message about clean environment. In a conversation with Lord Rama, his character said, “I know you wish to live in a natural environment.” And, if air remains clean and pure, it will lead to healthy life, he said.

Before, the start of the programme, the minister also tweeted that he was going to play the role of King Janak, father of Sita.

Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has also performed in previous Ramlila here, among others.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 10:44 IST

