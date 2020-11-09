e-paper
Home / India News / Union minister Kiren Rijiju lauds UP police for busting Khelo India racket

Union minister Kiren Rijiju lauds UP police for busting Khelo India racket

Police said the accused were extorting money from people by promising them participation in Khelo India games 2021

india Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 11:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, Agra
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the UP Police acted quickly and professionally.
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the UP Police acted quickly and professionally. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
         

Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju has lauded very quick action by the Uttar Pradesh police in busting a racket where dubious elements extorted money from athletes by promising them their participation in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

The police arrested three men in connection with the racket on Friday.

In a tweet, Rijiju said he was “proud of UP Police for their fast and professional approach in handling any kind of cases.”

“These criminals were fleecing from common people in the name of Khelo India,” he added in the tweet.

The minister’s tweet was in response to a UP Police tweet congratulating the cyber cell of the Agra police on busting the racket.

“We congratulate cyber cell @agrapolice for busting a racket involved in swindling sportsperson through a fake FB page Khelo India. The accused were extorting money from people by promising them participation in khelo India games 2021,” the UP police tweeted.

The action was taken after Sports Authority of India (SAI) lodged an FIR.

Three cell phones, a laptop and Rs 25,000 were recovered from the accused in this case. The racket came to light after SAI issued an ‘alert’ against a fake advertisement. Those arrested were identified as Sanjay Pratap Singh, Ravi and Anuj.

