E-courts will transform Indian judiciary, says Kiren Rijiju

Union minister of law and justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday expressed the central government’s commitment to focus on e-courts to deal with high pendency of cases.

The union minister said the Centre has approved ₹ 7,000 crore in budget for the e-courts project. (Kiren Rijiju | Twitter)

Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebrations of Gauhati high court, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment towards independence of judiciary and assured all support.

“This year we have approved ₹ 7,000 crore in budget for the e-courts project. I can firmly believe and say that this will transform Indian judiciary in true sense,” Rijiju said.

“We aim to make Indian judiciary digital and paperless. When the country is facing so much of pendency of cases, we have no alternative but to look at technology for solution,” he added.

Rijiju stated that it was a matter of pride that Gauhati high court completes 75 years of its existence, and the celebrations are taking place on the same year the country is celebrating the 75th year of India’s independence.

“Government of India is fully committed to ensure that rule of law is upheld, and independence of judiciary is maintained. We will always support and stand with the Indian judiciary for anything they need,” he said.

