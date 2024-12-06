Union minister launches India’s first sign language DTH channel

NEW DELHI: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday launched India’s first television channel in Indian sign language (ISL), Channel 31, as part of the PM-eVidya initiative. Channel 31 will be run by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) (X/@dpradhanbjp)

“The new DTH channel will disseminate learning content for school children (Central and state curriculum), teachers, teacher educators, and other stakeholders in areas such as career guidance, skill training, mental health, class wise curricular content, communication skills, as well as the promotion of sign language as a subject, just like verbal languages,” the government said in a statement.

Channel 31 will be run by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in an effort to ensure the accessibility of news, learning, and entertainment for individuals with hearing-disability.

This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages the promotion of ISL to create a more inclusive educational environment.

As per the NEP, ISL will be standardised across India, and materials for the curriculum will be developed for students with hearing impairments.

The event was attended by children with hearing-disability, special educators, ISL-certified interpreters, and organisations working for people with hearing-disability .

Pradhan highlighted the potential of ISL to create job opportunities and urged stakeholders to promote Channel 31.

“India’s language ecosystem has a word bhav-bhangima (gesture). It is a sign language. Half of India’s music, sculptures, art, and expressions have sign language. We were not aware of it, and today we are learning about it,” Pradhan said.