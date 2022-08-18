Home / India News / Union minister Nitin Gadkari calls on Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan

Union minister Nitin Gadkari calls on Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan

india news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 09:58 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari met the veteran star to seek his support for the cause of the National Road Safety Mission in India.

Nitin Gadkari meets Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to seek support for National Road Safety Mission across India.(ANI)
Nitin Gadkari meets Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to seek support for National Road Safety Mission across India.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari called on legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai to seek support for the National Road Safety Mission in India - a campaign to improve road safety and reduce road crash casualties.

Also Read | India’s first electric double-decker bus unveiled in Mumbai, Gadkari says ‘sustainable revolution’

According to a report by news agency ANI, in India about 80,000 people are killed in road crashes annually which is 13 per cent of fatalities worldwide.

Most collisions occur as a result of carelessness or a lack of road safety knowledge on the part of the road user.

Read | BJP drops Gadkari, Chouhan from top body, Yogi fails to make the cut. Check full list here

With the help of Amitabh Bachchan - who has promoted various public safety messages over the years - the ministry of road transport and highway aims to provide road safety information and reduce the number of people killed and injured on roads every year.

Earlier in the day, Gadkari also pitched for the use of alternative fuels for vehicles to reduce the import of crude oil as well as cut down on pollution.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nitin gadkari amitabh bachchan abhishek bachchan + 1 more
nitin gadkari amitabh bachchan abhishek bachchan
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out