Union minister Nitin Gadkari calls on Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari called on legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai to seek support for the National Road Safety Mission in India - a campaign to improve road safety and reduce road crash casualties.

According to a report by news agency ANI, in India about 80,000 people are killed in road crashes annually which is 13 per cent of fatalities worldwide.

Most collisions occur as a result of carelessness or a lack of road safety knowledge on the part of the road user.

With the help of Amitabh Bachchan - who has promoted various public safety messages over the years - the ministry of road transport and highway aims to provide road safety information and reduce the number of people killed and injured on roads every year.

Earlier in the day, Gadkari also pitched for the use of alternative fuels for vehicles to reduce the import of crude oil as well as cut down on pollution.

