Home / India News / Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS with post-Covid complications
india news

Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS with post-Covid complications

Although details about his symptoms remain unclear, he has been admitted under the medicine department of the hospital. Details from the hospital are awaited
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:41 PM IST

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, 61, has been admitted to the old private ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-New Delhi with post-Covid-19 complications, according to hospital personnel in the know of the matter. Although details about his symptoms remain unclear, he has been admitted under the medicine department of the hospital.

Details from the hospital are awaited.

The minister tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on April 21. He had tweeted then, “This is to inform you all that I have tested Covid positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested.” Later, he had resumed work after recovery.

