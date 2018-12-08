Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha sits on fast to protest delay in allotting land for Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bihar

Union minister Upendra Kushwaha sat on a day-long fast in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Saturday to protest against the state government’s delay in allotting land for a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

“I have repeatedly requested the state government to allot land for a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Devkund but the government is sitting on the matter. This has exposed the state government’s lack of seriousness towards education,” said Kushwaha, adding that the central government had given its approval for setting up the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Devkund.

Kushwaha will also sit on a day-long fast in Nawada district on Sunday to protest against the inordinate delay in allotting land for a Kendriya Vidyalaya there.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 21:25 IST