Watch: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Kishan Reddy participate in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally

Union ministers participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally at the Pragati Maidan area in Delhi on Friday as a part of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. The rally, which is the second edition of the campaign, was flagged off by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and also proceeded on Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, India Gate, along with the Pragati Maidan tunnel.

Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Kishan Reddy during 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally in Delhi on Friday.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

In the video shared by news agency ANI, Kishan Reddy was seen taking the handle of the bike and riding, while Anurag Thakur sat behind holding the Indian flag in his hand. Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were raised during the rally. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who hails from Karnataka, was also seen participating in the bike rally.

Har Ghar Tiranga 2.0

On the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' celebrating 75 years of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on July 22, last year. The date, he noted, holds historical significance as it marks the same day the national flag was adopted.

Launching the campaign, Modi had said in a tweet that it will “deepen our connect with the national flag”.

The campaign encourages all citizens of the country to hoist the tricolour flag at their homes, and the second edition will be celebrated from August 13 to August 15, similar to the dates of the previous year.

This August 15, India will celebrate its 76 years independence.

The official government website for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign provides answers to frequently asked questions related to national flag hoisting.

Guidelines for folding the national flag correctly

Step 1: Place the Tricolour horizontally.

Step 2: Ensure you fold the saffron and green bands beneath the white band.

Step 3: Now, fold the white band in a manner that only the Ashoka Chakra is visible, with hints of the saffron and green bands.

Step 4: Carry the folded flag in your arms or palms to store it in a safe place

