Unity, development of northeast is highest priority, says PM Modi in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government had accorded the highest priority to the unity and development of India’s northeastern region.

“The central government is working for the unity, integrity and development of the northeastern region,” he said at a public function where a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government headed by chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb assumed office in Agartala.

Modi said, “In the past four years I have come to northeast India more than 25 times -- this is much more than what previous Prime Ministers did after independence. This confirms how much the Centre is concerned for the development and welfare of northeast India.”

He said people wanted the government to work for their well-being and prosperity. “Democracy will be reinforced when people participate in it wholeheartedly.

“Those who voted, or not voted, for the BJP... the government that assumes office today (Friday) is for all, irrespective of party affiliation, caste, creed and religious affinity,” he added.

“I have confidence that all leaders will work together for the all-round development of Tripura. The state will scale new heights in development if its resources are tapped properly,” he said and sought cooperation from the opposition.

Referring to his government’s mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, Modi said a new phase of development began when a BJP-led government came to power at the Centre four years ago.

A new chapter would now start for the all-round growth of Tripura, he added.

Modi spoke mostly in Hindi, with a smattering of Bengali and tribal Kokborok.

Before addressing the crowd, he had a word with outgoing chief minister Manik Sarkar and his successor Biplab Kumar Deb.

BJP president Amit Shah said after Modi become the Prime Minister in May 2014, a new era of development had begun in the northeastern region.

In his brief speech, chief minister Deb said he and his government needed help and support from all concerned, irrespective of party affiliation.

“Please point out our loopholes, if any, and deficiencies in plans whenever we do anything wrong,” Deb told the audience.

For the first time in Tripura, the swearing-in of new Council of Ministers took place outside the Raj Bhavan at the Assam Rifles ground.