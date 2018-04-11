Unnao case: BJP MLA’s wife meets DGP, demands independent probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s wife Sangeeta Sengar met Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) on Wednesday and demanded a narco-analysis test on her husband as well as on the woman who has accused him of rape.

“I have demanded an independent inquiry into the allegations as my husband is unnecessarily being framed in a rape case. It is a conspiracy to end his political career,” she told media in Lucknow.

She was accompanied by BJP MLA Shailesh Kumar Singh ‘Shailu’, who also led five other party member of legislative assemly (MLA) to meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath in support of Sengar .

“There is a feeling that the MLA is being framed. An independent probe, along with a narco test, should be undertaken to ensure the genuineness of allegations,” Shailesh Kumar Singh ‘Shailu’ said.

He was accompanied by at least five other MLAs. “The CM has assured us that justice will be done,” an MLA said after the meeting on the condition of anonymity

Sangeeta Sengar said her husband confined himself in a room and was not speaking to anybody. “My family wants the truth to come out before the media and the people. Those behind the conspiracy should be exposed,” she said.

Sangeeta said the media had already declared her husband guilty of raping the woman. Sengar has denied the charges.

“The woman and her family have not presented any evidence against my husband till now. One should not be projected as a rapist without any evidence,” she said.

The victim has alleged Sengar and his aides raped her on June 4 last year and that attempts to register a complaint were thwarted by the local police. The victim’s father was allegedly attacked by Sengar’s brother on April 3 and he died of injuries in jail last Sunday. A special investigation team is probing the case.