Unnao rape case: Counsel pulled up for posting court proceedings online

india Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also warned the counsel against posting online the proceedings of the case, which is presently at the stage of the recording of prosecution evidence.
         

A Delhi court on Saturday pulled up the counsel for one of the parties in the Unnao rape case, allegedly involving expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh, for posting on social media the details of the in-camera proceedings of the case pertaining to the alleged murder of the victim’s father.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also warned the counsel against posting online the proceedings of the case, which is presently at the stage of the recording of prosecution evidence.

The warning came when the counsel for the other party, during the in-camera proceedings, claimed his opponent’s counsel has been posting details of the proceedings, including those of the ongoing recording of the evidence, on social media, said a lawyer privy to the matter.

Judge Sharma, who held the proceeding today on a local holiday with the Delhi High Court’s permission, asked the counsel to submit the details of the Facebook posts pertaining to case, the lawyer said.

The court also directed the CBI to clarify its stand on the issue and put up the matter for further proceedings on October 9.

The court was hearing the case of the alleged assault and murder of the rape victim’s father in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The court has framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Sengar, his brother Atul Sengar and nine others in the case.

The woman was allegedly raped by the MLA in 2017, when she was a minor.

The court has also framed charges against him in the rape case.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 20:12 IST

