Unnatural elephant deaths mount in Odisha

Once celebrated for its majestic elephants and revered as the land of the Gajapati Maharajas—rulers historically associated with the gentle giants—Odisha has now turned out to be India’s elephant graveyard according to data sourced from the ministry of environment, forests and climate change. An elephant in Chhatisgarh (Shutterstock/representative)

Between 2015-16 and 2023-24, Odisha recorded 176 elephant deaths due to train accidents, electrocution, poaching and poisoning, the second highest number of deaths due to unnatural causes after Assam which recorded 200 , revealed the information provided by the Union environment ministry under RTI Act to this correspondent.

Seen in the context of unnatural deaths as compared to the total wild elephant population in the state, Odisha’s elephant death rate hugely eclipsed Assam. The unnatural death rate of wild elephants in Odisha over last 9 years was 8.3 % compared to 3.4 % of Assam; the latter has 5,828 elephants compared to 2,098 elephants of former.

Other states such as Tamil Nadu (103 deaths against 3063 elephants), Karnataka (102 deaths against 6395 elephants) and Kerala(75 deaths against 1793 elephants) were far behind in absolute numbers as well as the death rate.

Electrocution was the leading unnatural cause of elephant mortality in Odisha, fuelled by live wire poaching traps, poorly maintained overhead power lines, and electrified fences.

Of the 176 deaths between 2015-16 and 2023-24, 124 were from electrocution.

The rest of the unnatural deaths were accounted by train hits (26) and poaching (25). As per the information provided by the state power minister KV Singh Deo in the state assembly last week, at least 18 elephants in Odisha died of electrocution in 2024-25 with a 15-year-old tusker electrocuted by a solar fence that was actually and illegally powered by overhead power lines in Angul district on March 31 night.

Tata power, which manages four distribution companies in Odisha said in a statement that the company has taken steps such as increasing the height of electric poles in elephant-prone areas to ensure reducing the chances of accidental electrocution.

“More than 30,000 interposing poles (33kV, 11kV, and LT combined) have been erected to reduce conductor sag and improve ground clearance while more than 885 CKM of bare overhead conductors have been replaced with insulated AB cables in critical zones. Replacement of bare conductors with insulated AB cables and fencing around transformers has been undertaken to minimize contact risk. Spikes and safety discharge rods have been installed on electric poles to prevent elephants from rubbing against them, a common cause of conductor damage. There is also a 24/7 Elephant Care Control Room that actively monitors elephant movements and coordinates power shutdowns during crossings, averting over 180 incidents. We have built Gaja Sanrakshana Program and built a ground network of Gaja Sathis (volunteers), farmers, and informers—resulting in five seizure cases and helping identify poachers.” the company said in response to queries from HT.

Wildlife conservationist Biswajit Mohanty alleged that 2024-25 was particularly devastating for elephants with at least 31 elephants dying due to unnatural causses.

“Elephants, which can stand up to 13 feet and use their trunks to explore their surroundings, frequently come into contact with these live wires while foraging or migrating. All these electrocution deaths could have been prevented if distribution companies like Tata Power had invested money in not allowing the high power lines to sag and state forest department conducted adequate joint patrols with their officers to check electrified fences and live wire poaching wires. There is zero accountability .”

Despite a 2010 inquiry by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) recommending preventive measures—like raising sagging wires and installing safety fuses—environmentalists alleged that the state has failed to implement these safeguards effectively despite spending over ₹700 crore to strengthen power infrastructure.

Though the contribution of poaching(25) to the total deathtoll was comparatively low, Mohanty alleged that the actual number could be much more .

“In April and May 2010, carcasses of 14 elephants were recovered in Similipal Tiger Reserve of Mayurbhanj district by an independent inquiry committee of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. Forest staff had burnt and destroyed the carcasses to destroy evidence. How can one be sure that many of the elephant deaths that are passed off as natural are not as the carcasses are recovered several days later.”

State forest and environment minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said the elephant electrocution deaths are a matter of concern for the BJP government. He said the department is using AI-enabled cameras to monitor movement of the pachyderms, and also asked the energy department to use insulated cables and prevent sagging. “Our department is also lodging cases against villagers who are hooking power lines to fences that is resulting in such deaths,” he said.