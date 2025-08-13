‘Parliament can't stay quiet’: Congress on the offensive after Israel envoy's ‘shameful’ retort to Priyanka Gandhi

Congress has gone on the offensive against the remarks of the Israeli ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, who criticised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for accusing Tel Aviv of genocide in Gaza. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi had called the Gaza crisis a "genocide" being committed by Israel.(PTI/ANI)

Several Congress leaders criticised Azar for his remarks against the Wayanad MP, saying that the language used by the Israeli diplomat was “distasteful” and “offensive”.

Former union minister Anand Sharma said that the “denial of humanitarian crisis in Gaza” deserves condemnation.

"Israeli Ambassador's brazen denial of the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza & justification for brutal killings of over 60,000 defenceless people, especially children, women & elderly people, deserves the strongest condemnation," the Congress leader wrote in a post on X.

"The language used (by the ambassador) is undiplomatic, distasteful and unacceptable. The world is aghast over the continuing brutalities, destruction of schools and hospitals and mass starvation caused by the Israeli army. It is an unpardonable crime against humanity," his post added.

Congress leader Pawan Khera called on external affairs minister S Jaishankar to intervene, asking if the freedom of speech in India was now regulated from Tel Aviv.

"That the Ambassador of a State accused of genocide worldwide would target a sitting Member of Parliament... is a direct affront to the dignity of Indian democracy," Khera said.

"Will Dr Jaishankar address the Israeli ambassador's public attempt to intimidate Priyanka Gandhi? Or has freedom of speech in India now begun to be regulated from Israel?" Khera remarked.

The Congress leader also tagged Reuven Azar in his post and slammed him for the killing of civilians in Gaza, including those queuing up for aid. "No amount of whitewashing or deflection can obscure the facts," he said.

Seeing it as a matter of institutional respect, Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, sought a response from Parliament.

"The disparaging comments made by a foreign Ambassador against a Member of Parliament of India is a serious breach of privilege. Even if the Union Government is silent, the Parliament cannot remain a passive spectator..." he said on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh strongly condemned the Israeli ambassador's response to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks on the Gaza conflict. He also criticised the Narendra Modi government for its "extreme moral cowardice" in not speaking out against Israel's actions in Gaza.

Ramesh demanded that the Indian government take serious exception to the ambassador's response.

What Priyanka said and how Israeli envoy responded

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had called the Gaza crisis a "genocide" being committed by Israel.

"The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death, including many children, and is threatening to starve millions," Vadra said in a post on X.

She further condemned global silence and also criticised the government of India.

"Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself. It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine," she added.

In response, ambassador Reuven Azar wrote on X, “What is shameful is your deceit. Israel killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists.”

He also claimed that Hamas hides behind civilians and that Israel has facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza.

"The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas's heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire," the ambassador wrote.

Addressing demographic concerns raised indirectly by the accusations, Azar added, "The Gaza population has grown 450% in the last 50 years, no genocide there."