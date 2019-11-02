e-paper
UNSC has no plans to take up Kashmir issue says president Pierce

The Council held a closed-door meeting in August at the request of China, a permanent member of the body, to discuss the Kashmir situation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked the region’s special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
United Nations
Britain wants to keep the UN at the apex of multilateralism, said Karen Pierce, the British Permanent Representative at UN.
Britain wants to keep the UN at the apex of multilateralism, said Karen Pierce, the British Permanent Representative at UN.(PTI)
         

The Security Council has no plans to take up the Kashmir issue, according to Karen Pierce, the British Permanent Representative who is heading it this month.

“We have not picked Kashmir because the Security Council had an opportunity to discuss it recently and we have not been asked by any other Security Council member to schedule a meeting,” she said on Friday.

She was replying to an Arab reporter who asked at her media briefing if the Council would discuss Kashmir because, he alleged, Muslims are being killed there.

Pierce said “we have nothing scheduled”.

She added, “There are a lot of issues going on in the world and each month the presidency picks a few that are not routinely scheduled as part of the rhythm of the Security Council’s business.”

Britain assumed the rotating presidency of the Council for November.

The Council held a closed-door meeting in August at the request of China, a permanent member of the body, to discuss the Kashmir situation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked the region’s special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The Council did not take any action, not even issuing a press statement after the meeting.

According to diplomats, Britain had joined China in asking for a statement to be issued but did not receive the support of other members.

Asked about the impact of Brexit controversy on British diplomacy, she said: “British diplomacy is alive and well, thank you for asking, and thriving.”

Britain will not be diminished by leaving the European Union as it will continue to play a role at the UN, “an even bigger forum for British diplomacy,” she added.

Britain wants to keep the UN at the apex of multilateralism, she said.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 14:12 IST

