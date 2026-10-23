‘UNSC struggling to deliver peace’: India pushes for UN body's reform, says 1945 cannot define world order

India has launched a strong pitch for reforming the United Nations Security Council, warning that its failure to reflect contemporary global realities is undermining its legitimacy and ability to deliver peace. Permanent Representative of India to the UN Parvathaneni Harish. (File Photo: PTI)

Addressing the UN general assembly on ‘question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of security council’, India’s permanent representative to the UN ambassador Harish Parvathaneni on Thursday said, that eight decade after the UN’s founding, the security council continues to struggle with some of the world’s “gravest” conflicts.

"The cost is already visible. Eighty years on, the organisation is struggling to deliver peace and reconciliation in some of the gravest conflicts before the council,” Parvathaneni said in a video posted on X.

He stressed that the authority derived from the victory of the second world war in 1945 cannot make up for the democratic deficit of an unrepresentative council, asserting that a war fought over 80 years ago should not determine the world order today.

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“No war, especially one that took place over 80 years ago, should determine today’s state of the world,” Parvathaneni said, adding that the year 1945, when the UN was founded, cannot be held as the “sole reference point” for today’s United Nations.