'Uorfi Javed given 1 lakh': Influencer claims Abhijeet Dipke a ‘Pak agent,’ paid celebs to back CJP; seeks arrest

Social media influencer Faizan Ansari has alleged that Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke is a “Pakistani agent' and should be arrested immediately. In a complaint lodged at Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi, Ansari has also claimed that Dipke's men attacked him ”twice," once in Pune and Aurangabad.

Abhijeet Dipke, a graduate from Boston University, returned to India on June 6 to kick off the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party. (PTI)

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Speaking to the media, Ansari showed the complaint filed with the Delhi Police against Dipke, calling for the arrest of the Boston University graduate.

Also Read | CJP's Abhijeet Dipke reveals how he paid for US education, funded Jantar Mantar protests

"I have filed a written complaint against Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP party, with the Delhi DCP, because I have proof that his men attacked me. I was attacked in Pune and in Aurangabad. There are already 2 cases filed on that. I want the Delhi police to immediately arrest Dipke."

'Paid Urfi Javed ₹ 1 lakh to support CJP protest'

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{{^usCountry}} In his complaint, Ansari has alleged that Dipke is a "Pakistani agent" aiming to incite unrest across India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his complaint, Ansari has alleged that Dipke is a "Pakistani agent" aiming to incite unrest across India. {{/usCountry}}

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"Abhijeet Dipke is ruining the atmosphere in the country, and if he is not stopped, he will even cause riots in India," he wrote in the complaint.

The influencer has also alleged that Dipke and the CJP "paid" Bollywood celebrities to support the protest and appear at Jantar Mantar.

"Dipke also paid money to Bollywood celebrities and invited them to Jantar Mantar. Uorfi Javed took 1 lakh rupees, and Poonam Pandey took 20,000 rupees," he alleged in his complaint, a copy of which was seen in a video shared by news agency ANI.

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Both Uorfi Javed and Poonam Pandey had expressed solidarity with the youth movement and supported the protests. Javed did not protest at Jantar Mantar but was seen voicing her support for similar protests in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Pandey visited Jantar Mantar on July 19 to express her solidarity with the movement.

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‘Sonam Wangchuk detained at right time’

The influencer seeking Dipke's arrest also praised Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta for “detaining” Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar during his hunger strike.

“I salute the Delhi CM and the police for detaining Sonam Wangchuk at the right time, due to which the atmosphere in Delhi was saved from deteriorating…Dipke is doing everything for his own benefit,” Ansari told reporters.

Sonam Wangchuk was picked up from Jantar Mantar on July 18, after the Delhi High Court called on the government to monitor his health amid his hunger strike and intervene if it deteriorated. While police and the government stated it intervened Wangchuk, the climate activist and CJP claimed he had been "illegally detained" and taken to the government-run Safdarjung hospital.

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Two days after Wangchuk's removal from the protest site, the CJP carried out its “Chalo Sansad” march, which resulted in a massive security crackdown on students and protests across Central Delhi.

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Despite the brutal action from security personnel such as Delhi Police, CRPF and Rapid Action Force, the CJP protest swelled as thousands thronged to Jantar Mantar to show their solidarity and support with the cause.

The protests came to an end after the CJP withdrew their nationwide call for a peaceful protest following the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which was a key demand of the online outfit.

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