UP: 3 Khalistani militants gunned down in police encounter in Pilibhit

Three alleged Khalistani terrorists were on Monday gunned down in retaliatory firing during an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab Police in UP’s Sikh dominated Pilibhit district in the wee hours of the day, senior police officials confirmed in Lucknow. The police display the arms haul after the encounter.

Two AK-47 assault rifles and two Glock pistols along with a huge cache of ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

UP Police Additional Director General (law and order) Amitabh Yash said the three deceased were identified as Gurwinder Singh (25), Virendra Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jasan Preet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), all residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab. He said the three were part of the Khalistani Commando Force and were hiding in Pilibhit after their involvement in the attack on a police outpost in Gurdaspur with grenades and bombs on December 18 recently.

He said the police team entered in cross firing with the three alleged terrorists when they opened firing on police officers after finding themselves surrounded under Puranpur police station limits in Pilibhit. He said the trio was injured in retaliation and were rushed to a local hospital where they succumbed to their bullet wounds.

The ADG said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination after informing their family members in Punjab. He said the police are further trying to collect more details about their whereabouts and identify Khalistani supporters, who provided them shelter in Pilibhit.

As many as 215 criminals and terrorists have been killed in police encounters in UP since the BJP came to power in the state in March 2017.