UP: Advocate pleading for sister's divorce case kidnapped, crushed by car; brother-in-law held

An advocate was allegedly crushed to death using a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Basti after being kidnapped and beaten up, police said on Sunday, adding that his estranged brother-in-law has been arrested in connection with the case.

The 50-year-old advocate, Chandrashekhar Yadav, was kidnapped on Saturday while he was returning home on a bike from Kaptanganj, where he had gone to attend a 'Thana Samadhan Diwas' event.

Chandrashekhar Yadav, a resident of Baidolia Ajaib in Kaptanganj police station area, was kidnapped by some people driving a Scorpio near Narayanpur village, news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

By the time the police got information about the kidnapping, the accused beat up Chandrashekhar Yadav, threw him on the road in the Walterganj area and then ran their vehicle over him before fleeing, a senior police official said.

Divorce case of sister

Superintendent of Police of Basti district Abhinandan said the advocate was pleading the divorce case of his sister and her husband Ranjeet Yadav and suspect the crime to have been committed in connection with the same.

There was a dispute over the financial aspect of the divorce settlement due to which Ranjit Yadav and his brother Sandeep kidnapped the advocate and killed him, district SP Abhinandan said.

Ranjit Yadav, the main accused in the case has been arrested and police teams have been deployed to arrest the other accused, the officer added.

Upon getting information about the incident, a large number of advocates reportedly reached the hospital and demanded the arrest of the killers.

In an unrelated incident from Basti, a 57-year-old police sub-inspector died, and a head constable was injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Harraiya-Babhanan road in the Pakolia area on January 18.

Police said that the sub-inspector, Hari Narayan Mishra (57), who was posted at the Pakolia police station, was travelling to the station from Gorakhpur in a car driven by head constable Ram Kumar Dubey.

On the way, their car collided with a dumper on the Harraiya-Babhanan road in the Harraiya area. Mishra died on the spot in the accident, a PTI report said.

The head constable was injured and was admitted to the hospital.