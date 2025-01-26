Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP: Advocate pleading for sister's divorce case kidnapped, crushed by car; brother-in-law held

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jan 26, 2025 07:11 AM IST

Police said advocate was pleading the divorce case of his sister and her husband and suspect the crime to have been committed in connection with the same.

An advocate was allegedly crushed to death using a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Basti after being kidnapped and beaten up, police said on Sunday, adding that his estranged brother-in-law has been arrested in connection with the case.

The advocate was pleading for his sister in her divorce case, police said(Pixabay/representative)
The advocate was pleading for his sister in her divorce case, police said(Pixabay/representative)

The 50-year-old advocate, Chandrashekhar Yadav, was kidnapped on Saturday while he was returning home on a bike from Kaptanganj, where he had gone to attend a 'Thana Samadhan Diwas' event.

Chandrashekhar Yadav, a resident of Baidolia Ajaib in Kaptanganj police station area, was kidnapped by some people driving a Scorpio near Narayanpur village, news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

By the time the police got information about the kidnapping, the accused beat up Chandrashekhar Yadav, threw him on the road in the Walterganj area and then ran their vehicle over him before fleeing, a senior police official said.

Divorce case of sister

Superintendent of Police of Basti district Abhinandan said the advocate was pleading the divorce case of his sister and her husband Ranjeet Yadav and suspect the crime to have been committed in connection with the same.

There was a dispute over the financial aspect of the divorce settlement due to which Ranjit Yadav and his brother Sandeep kidnapped the advocate and killed him, district SP Abhinandan said.

Ranjit Yadav, the main accused in the case has been arrested and police teams have been deployed to arrest the other accused, the officer added.

Upon getting information about the incident, a large number of advocates reportedly reached the hospital and demanded the arrest of the killers.

In an unrelated incident from Basti, a 57-year-old police sub-inspector died, and a head constable was injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Harraiya-Babhanan road in the Pakolia area on January 18.

Police said that the sub-inspector, Hari Narayan Mishra (57), who was posted at the Pakolia police station, was travelling to the station from Gorakhpur in a car driven by head constable Ram Kumar Dubey.

On the way, their car collided with a dumper on the Harraiya-Babhanan road in the Harraiya area. Mishra died on the spot in the accident, a PTI report said.

The head constable was injured and was admitted to the hospital.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On