e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / UP BJP MLA among 7 booked for raping woman

UP BJP MLA among 7 booked for raping woman

The complainant has alleged that in 2017, Tripathi, the MLA from Bhadohi, and his six accomplices kept her at a hotel for a month and repeatedly raped her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said.

india Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhadohi
A probe in this regard was handed over to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma. After he submitted his report, an FIR was registered against the seven men at the city police station, the officer added.
A probe in this regard was handed over to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma. After he submitted his report, an FIR was registered against the seven men at the city police station, the officer added.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

An FIR was lodged against BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and six others here on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a month in 2017, police said.

The woman, 40, lodged a complaint on February 10, they said.

The complainant has alleged that in 2017, Tripathi, the MLA from Bhadohi, and his six accomplices kept her at a hotel for a month and repeatedly raped her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said.

She also claimed that she got pregnant and was forced to undergo abortion, he said.

A probe in this regard was handed over to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma. After he submitted his report, an FIR was registered against the seven men at the city police station, the officer added.

Singh said the woman’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further action will be taken in the matter as per law.

tags
top news
Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India, says RBI Governor
Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India, says RBI Governor
BJP launches veiled attack on Prashant Kishor as Bihar election nears
BJP launches veiled attack on Prashant Kishor as Bihar election nears
Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast
Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast
Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Ex- Australian PM
Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Ex- Australian PM
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news