UP bypolls: Yogi Adityanath calls SP ‘production house of rioters, criminals’, Akhilesh Yadav it's 'CEO’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hit out at Samajwadi Party, calling its coinage ‘PDA’ as "Production house of Dangai (rioters) and Apradhi (Criminals)." He also dubbed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as its CEO and his uncle Shivpal Yadav as “trainer”. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(File)

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had coined ‘PDA’ during the 2022 assembly elections, which stands for 'Pichhde' (backwards), Dalits and 'Alpsakhyak' (minorities).

“SP talks of PDA...But tell you what their PDA is. It is the Production House of Dangai (rioters) and Apradhi (criminals). I am giving you this new definition,” PTI quoted Adityanath as saying during a rally in Ambedkar Nagar ahead of the November 20 by-polls.



"Remember any big criminal, mafia or rioters...They are party of the production house of SP… Every dreaded criminal, every dreaded mafia, every dreaded rapist is born here (production house). Its CEO (Chief Executive Officer) is Akhilesh Yadav. The trainer is Shivpal Yadav," he added.



‘Dekh Sapai, Bitiya Ghabrai’: Yogi Adityanath

Continuing his attack on the SP, the chief minister while addressing a rally in Phulpur, said,"Whether it was Atiq Ahmed of Prayagraj, Mukhtar Ansari of Ghazipur, Khan Mubarak of Ambedkar Nagar... all of them were the products of the Samajwadi Party's production house. All of them were business partners of the Samajwadi Party in crime."

The BJP leader said that after Independence, the socialist movement was started with values and ideals and people like Jayaprakash Narayan, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Acharya Narendra Dev, Chandrashekhar, Janeshwar Mishra, Mohan Singh were associated with the movement.

But today, the SP has deteriorated into a gathering of criminals and mafia, he added.

"This is what happened in Ayodhya, this is what happened in Kannauj. This is what happened in Lucknow and this is what these people did in Hardoi," he said.

UP bypolls 2024

In Uttar Pradesh, nine assembly seats are going to bypolls- Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur City), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Eight of these seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as Lok Sabha MPs, while bypoll is being held on the Sisamau seat due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

In the 2022 assembly polls, Sishamau, Katehari, Karhal, Milkipur and Kundarki were held by the SP, while the BJP had won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Khair. The Meerapur seat was held by the RLD, which is now an ally of the BJP in the NDA.

The Congress is not contesting the bypolls and supporting its INDIA bloc partner SP, while the BSP is contesting solo on all nine seats.



