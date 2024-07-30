UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Samajwadi Party ‘serious threat’ to women

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday criticised Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), calling it a ‘serious threat’ and alleging that members of the party are involved in crimes against women. During the Monsoon session of the state assembly, Adityanath referred to the late Mulayam Singh Yadav's 2014 statement, "ladke hain, galti ho jati hai" (They are boys, mistakes happen). UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(File)

Adityanath said, "The state government is completely serious about women's safety. The result of this seriousness is that cases related to crimes against women and children are continuously decreasing. There is a fear of action in the minds of criminals."

Adityanath made these remarks during Question Hour on the second day of the UP Assembly's Monsoon Session. He was responding to a question from SP member Ragini Sonkar regarding the government's plans to prevent the sexual exploitation of women and children in the state.

He stated that after the BJP government was formed in 2017, the first initiative to curb miscreants was the creation of the “Anti-Romeo Squad.” Pointing at the opposition members, he said, “It is sad to say that when the Anti-Romeo Squad was formed, the first to oppose it was the Samajwadi Party.”

He further added, “There is no hesitation in saying that in cases of crimes against women, people associated with the Samajwadi Party are found to be directly or indirectly involved.”

What Mulayam Singh said in 2014?

Referring to a statement made by Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Adityanath said, "In crimes against women, they (SP) represent that generation which had said that 'ladke hain, galti ho jati hai' (They are boys, mistakes happen). How will these people talk about security? These Samajwadis themselves are a serious threat to women's safety."

Adityanath was alluding to Mulayam Singh Yadav's 2014 rally in Moradabad, UP, where Yadav questioned the death penalty for rape, stating that boys sometimes make "mistakes."

"Ladke, ladke hain. Galti ho jati hai (Boys are boys. Mistakes happen)," Yadav had said.

Yogi Adityanath presents statistics in the Assembly

- In the state Assembly on Tuesday, Adityanath stated, "If we look at incidents like dowry in comparison to 2016, there has been a decrease of about 17.5 per cent in 2023-24. In comparison to 2016, a decrease of 25.30 per cent was registered in rape incidents in 2023-24."

- Adityanath noted that between 2017 and 2024, the state government bolstered its prosecution wing for cases of sexual harassment against minors. He added that the rate of conviction in courts has increased, resulting in 24,402 convictions so far.

- He mentioned that from 2017 to 2024, there have been 9,875 punishments under the POCSO Act. Between 2022 and 2024, 16,718 individuals were convicted under the Act, including 21 death penalties, 17,013 life sentences, 4,653 sentences of ten years or more, and 10,331 sentences of less than ten years.

- Adityanath further highlighted that the Women Power Line 1090 and other helplines have been integrated with the emergency response number 112, and women's help desks have been established in 1,528 police stations.

- He also reported that 1.5 lakh policemen have been recruited during his tenure. Before 2017, 10,000 women personnel were recruited, while between 2017 and 2022-23, more than 20,000 women police constables were added to the force.

(With PTI inputs)