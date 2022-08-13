UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s pictures defaced on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ hoardings

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s pictures on posters and hoardings placed for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event in Firozabad to mark 75 years of Independence of the nation were defaced on Saturday morning.

The incident led to anger amongst BJP leaders and supporters who were seen protesting at the site.

Led by MLA Manish Asija, the protests continued until Nagar Nigam officials who got the hoardings placed, rushed to the spot.

“This is not the random act of any single person but was done with planning seemingly last night and it was act done by anti-social elements by planning to disturb peace and tranquility of city”, alleged BJP leaders.

District magistrate Firozabad Ravi Ranjan stated, “The administration has taken the issue seriously and those involved in this criminal act will not be spared. Serious legal action will be taken against them”.

“FIR has been registered against two of the accused at Uttar Police Station of Firozabad after such hoardings placed on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Gandhi Park crossing were found damaged” stated DM Firozabad.

“The CCTV footage in the areas is being watched and action will be taken against those engaged in this criminal act”, stated district magistrate Firozabad.