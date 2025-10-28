UP CMO suspended, booked in Sultanpur for remark asking protesters to ‘burn govt effigy’

The acting chief medical superintendent of a government hospital here has been suspended and booked after he was seen in a video purportedly making an objectionable remark against the Uttar Pradesh government during a conversation with political workers over hospital mismanagement. A video clip of the remark against the government went viral immediately on social media.

This started on Saturday when members of several political parties reached the Birsinghpur Community Health Centre to raise concerns about the alleged lack of medicines and absentee doctors.

During the exchange, acting chief medical superintendent (CMS) Bhaskar Prasad allegedly told the complainants, “Don't burn my effigy, burn the government's effigy,” after they threatened to stage a protest against him and the chief medical officer.

A video clip of the remark against the government quickly went viral on social media, prompting local BJP MLA Raj Prasad Upadhyay to seek action against the doctor.

The district magistrate informed the matter to the director general (DG) of health services, and an enquiry was ordered hereafter.

Health department suspended the doctor after enquiry On Sunday, the additional director (health), Ayodhya division, visited the hospital, conducted an inquiry, and submitted a report recommending action against Prasad.

Acting on the findings, the health department suspended the doctor and attached him to the office of the additional director, health, Ayodhya, according to an official order.

Prasad, however, denied the allegations, saying his remark was taken out of context.

“I had gone there on the SDM's instruction to receive a memorandum. I did not make the comment with any ill intent. It seems to be a conspiracy,” he said.

'Indecent and objectionable language' against the government Officials said the suspension order cited “indecent and objectionable language” used against the state government, and noted that the doctor was found prescribing medicines from outside pharmacies for the admitted patients, violating department protocol.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Mandal president Shobhnath Yadav filed a complaint at the Jaysinghpur police station, alleging that Prasad's remark was “an act of indiscipline and gross misconduct by a government servant”.

“Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR and began an investigation,” Inspector Satyendra Kumar Singh said.

The incident followed an ongoing protest by Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Vanshraj Dubey, who had been demonstrating at the hospital since Friday, alleging poor facilities.