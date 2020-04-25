e-paper
UP cop dies after hit by bullet fired from colleague’s pistol

SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said that Sub-Inspector Bijendra Singh, who was deployed at BB Nagar police station, was hit by the bullet in his stomach and later succumbed to his injuries.

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:17 IST
Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh)
Police said that Sub-Inspector Narendra has been arrested. Further action will be taken based on the evidence. (Representative Image)
A Sub-Inspector (SI) died here after he was allegedly hit by a bullet fired from his colleague’s pistol, police said.

“Sub-Inspector Bijendra Singh was living in the police quarter. Sub-Inspector Narendra Singh went to his room. A bullet was fired from Narendra’s pistol. Bijendra got bullet injuries in his stomach,” Singh told ANI.

“Narendra along with another cop took Bijendra to a hospital. Later, he told his colleagues that he is going to take some money from the police station. Later, Bijendra passed away at a hospital. We traced Narendra Singh from on Hapur-Ghaziabad route,” he said.

Police said that Sub-Inspector Narendra has been arrested. Further action will be taken based on the evidence.

“Narendra has been arrested. Action will be taken based on the evidence. Narendra Singh has said the bullet was fired accidentally,” said Singh.

