UP cop kills herself after ‘harassment’ by colleagues

india

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 07:05 IST

A 22-year-old constable posted in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh allegedly killed herself on Sunday night, police said on Monday, adding that the woman had named two colleagues for harassment.

The body of the woman was found in a barrack for policewomen at the Kotwali police station of Ballia district on Sunday night. The woman came from Jaunpur.

Superintendent of police of Ballia, Devendra Nath, said the constable hanged herself on the first floor of the barrack.

A suicide note was also found in which the woman purportedly blamed two colleagues, including another woman constable, for ‘physical and mental harassment’.

A case has been opened and investigations are underway, the police official added.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 06:02 IST