UP elections: SP-NCP announce joint candidate for Anupshahr seat

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday announced a joint candidate with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

NCP leader K K Sharma will contest from the Anupshahr assembly constituency in Bulandhshahr, the SP said in a tweet. Anupshahr is among the 58 constituencies where voting is scheduled to be held on February 10 -- in the first of the seven-phase elections.

On Tuesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced that his party would ally with the SP to contest the assembly polls in UP.

Wednesday’s announcement came hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav held the first joint meeting with other alliance partners Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Janwadi Party (Socialist), Mahan Dal, Apna Dal (Krishna Patel), and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) in Lucknow.

“NCP leader KK Sharma will contest Bulandshahr’s Anupshahr constituency (number 67) as the joint candidate of SP-NCP,” the SP said.

The party tweeted: “NCP UP chief Umashankar Yadavji met SP national president Akhilesh Yadav and discussed the elections. NCP leader KK Sharma will be the joint candidate of SP-NCP for the Anupshahr constituency of Bulandshahr. There will be a change in 2022.”

NCP REACTION?

After the meeting of alliance partners on Wednesday, Mahan Dal chief Keshav Dev Maurya said: “The meeting went off well. It happened in a harmonious atmosphere... The ticket announcements will start soon.”

Elections for the 403 UP Assembly seats will begin on February 10 and the results will be announced on March 10.

SP leaders said the party was likely to field its candidates on about 350 of the 403 seats, while the rest would be split among alliance partners. The Jayant Singh Chaudhary-led RLD is likely to get 36 seats, SBSP about 10 and PSP-L about 10, functionaries familiar with developments said.

