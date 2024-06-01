Uttar Pradesh exit poll 2024 live: Pollsters to predict outcome of Modi-Yogi ‘double engine’ vs INDIA bloc today

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bihar's Kaimur district, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh exit poll 2024 live: Shortly after the conclusion of the seventh and final round of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday evening, news channels will disclose results of the exit polls conducted by their partner survey agencies. Through an exit poll, survey agencies try to gauge which way an election is headed, and predict which party/alliance is likely to win how many seats. Exit polls have often gone wrong; therefore, these must be taken with a pinch of salt....Read More

Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, sends 80 members to the 543-seat Lok Sabha, the highest among all states and Union territories. Here, too, the electoral battle was between the BJP-led ruling NDA and the Congress -led opposition INDIA bloc. The BJP contested 75 seats and gave five to its smaller allies. From the INDIA group, Samajwadi Party contested 62 seats, Congress 17 seats, and one seat went to the Trinamool Congress.

Some of the country’s most high-profile parliamentary constituencies are in Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi (Narendra Modi), Lucknow (Rajnath Singh), Amethi (Smriti Irani), Rae Bareli (Rahul Gandhi), Kannauj (Akhilesh Yadav), and more. Another high-profile constituency is Gorakhpur, which gave BJP’s Yogi Adityanath five straight Lok Sabha terms, before vacated the seat in March 2017 to take over as the state’s chief minister.

In the 2014 national polls in Uttar Pradesh, the NDA won 73 seats (BJP: 71, Apna Dal: two) and 64 (BJP: 62, Apna Dal: two) in 2019.