UP extends 'partial corona curfew' again, to continue till May 10

The rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Uttar Pradesh led the authorities to further extend the ongoing 'partial corona curfew' till May 10 7am. The curfew was due to end at 7am on Thursday. This is the second time that the curfew has been extended in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government imposed the partial corona curfew on April 30 from 8pm, which was scheduled to end on May 4. However, on May 3, the government extended the restrictions till 7am on May 6.

The state government said that essential and emergency services will continue like earlier. Medical services, medicine shops, vegetable shops, groceries, and continuous process industries will continue to work.

All other shops and establishments will remain closed during the period.

During the restrictions, vaccination drive against the virus will continue and all essential services will be allowed, PTI reported a senior official as saying. The official refused to term it as a 'lockdown' and preferred 'closure' instead, the news agency reported.

India on Wednesday reported over 382,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's coronavirus disease dashboard. As per the ministry's data, Uttar Pradesh is one of the ten states that accounted for more than 70 per cent of the new cases registered in the last 24 hours. More than 25,000 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the state.

The state also has an active Covid-19 caseload of more than 100,000. The active cases tally in the state stands at 272,568, as per the ministry's data. The state reported the second-highest deaths in the last one day as 351 people succumbed to the disease, the data showed.

Several state governments have imposed curfew and lockdown-like curbs to contain the spread of the disease as the number of infections multiply at a rapid pace in the country pushing the tally to over 20.66 million cases.

