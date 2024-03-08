UP: Father of gang rape victim dies by suicide, accused’s kin booked

Days after two girls were found dead after they were gang-raped, the father of one of the victims allegedly died by suicide in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday, adding that an abetment of suicide case has been registered against the family members of the gangrape accused. HT Image

“A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the wife and daughter of a brick kiln contractor, Ram Roop Nishad, under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.

The deceased is the father of one of the girls — aged 14 and 15 — who were found dead in a village in Kanpur district on February 29. The victims and accused hailed from the same village in adjoining Hamirpur district, the police said.

“The body of a 45-year-old man, resident of a village under the Sisolar police station area, was found on Wednesday under unknown circumstances,” Hamirpur superintendent of police (SP) Deeksha Sharma told reporters.

The deceased was the complainant in the case of gangrape and suicide of the two minors lodged with the Ghatampur police in Kanpur. Relatives of the deceased man alleged that he was being threatened by the family of the accused to withdraw the gangrape case. SP Sharma, however, refused to comment on the allegations. “Further action regarding the incident will be taken based on the complaint filed by the family members,” the SP said.

Earlier, the family members of the minor victims had alleged that they were gang-raped a few days before their deaths by the contractor of the brick kiln, Ram Roop Nishad, (48), his son Raju (18) and nephew Sanjay (19). The accused had also made a video of the act to blackmail the girls, which was recovered during the investigation, the police had said.

The bodies were recovered on February 29 and the three accused were arrested and sent to jail by Kanpur police the same day. The accused have been booked under IPC sections 376D (gang rape), 306 (abetment to suicide) and the protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) act.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the incident. “…In Uttar Pradesh, if victimised girls and women ask for justice, it has become a rule to destroy their families. From Unnao, Hathras to Kanpur — wherever women were tortured, their families were destroyed. Being a woman has become a crime in this jungle raj where there is no such thing as law left,” she wrote in a post in Hindi on X.