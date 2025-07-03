Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
UP government approves allocation of land for National Security Guard hub in Ayodhya

PTI |
Jul 03, 2025 06:23 PM IST

This strategic move, highlighted by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, aims to improve rapid response capabilities for any potential threats.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday approved a proposal to allocate eight acres of land in Ayodhya on a 99-year lease to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the establishment of a National Security Guard (NSG) hub.

The land's location is claimed to be strategic for the deployment and operation of elite NSG commandos in case of any threat.(HT Photo/ RajkRaj)
The land's location is claimed to be strategic for the deployment and operation of elite NSG commandos in case of any threat.(HT Photo/ RajkRaj)

The decision taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was aimed at strengthening security in the temple town and surrounding sensitive establishments.

"In view of the enhanced security requirements of Ayodhya and nearby sensitive establishments, the district administration had proposed that land measuring eight acres be leased to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for setting up an NSG hub," UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.

The land in Gaura Barik Cantonment area in Ayodhya Sadar tehsil will be transferred free of cost with some conditions as one-time exception, not to be cited as a precedent in the future, he said.

"This move underlines the state government's commitment to ensuring robust security infrastructure in Ayodhya," Khanna added.

The land's location is claimed to be strategic for the deployment and operation of elite NSG commandos in case of any threat.

The hub stands to significantly bolster the rapid response capabilities in the region thronged by devotees from India and world over for its temples, an official related to the matter said.

News / India News / UP government approves allocation of land for National Security Guard hub in Ayodhya
