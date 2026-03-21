UP govt to honour contributors to cow protection; CM Yogi Adityanath orders fodder banks in all shelters

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the Uttar Pradesh government will honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions toward making cow protection and cow shelters self-reliant, according to an official statement. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath feeds jaggery and rotis to the cows at the goshala within the premises of Adi Shakti Maa Pateshwari Devi Shakti Peeth at Tulsipur, in Balrampur on Thursday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

Chairing a review meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Go-Seva Aayog on Saturday, the chief minister directed the establishment of a 'Fodder Bank' in every shelter.

He instructed officials to ensure the availability of green fodder through coordination with local farmers and connecting those practicing natural farming with these shelters.

"Go-Seva is an integral part of India's cultural heritage and those dedicated to this cause deserve public recognition," Adityanath said.

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The chief minister ordered installation of CCTVs in all cow shelters for continuous monitoring, suggesting the use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for this purpose. He noted that transparency and technology-based monitoring would strengthen management systems.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department and members of the Uttar Pradesh Go-Seva Aayog were told to conduct regular inspection of shelters.

Adityanath stated that cow protection is a foundation for the rural economy, natural farming and sustainable development, rather than just a matter of faith. He further directed that payments be ensured through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system and that a daily cattle register be maintained at each shelter.

It was informed in the meeting that more than 12.39 lakh cattle are currently protected in 7,527 shelters across the state. This includes 9.89 lakh cattle in 6,433 temporary shelters; 1.58 lakh in 518 large cow conservation centers; 77,925 in 323 Kanha Upvan and 13,576 in 253 Kanji houses.

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Under the Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana, 1.83 lakh cattle have been handed over to 1.14 lakh beneficiaries. The chief minister directed for proper verification and care of these cattle.

Regarding fodder and silage availability, the government stated that the tender process for the financial year 2026-27 is being completed on time. Under the monitoring system; 7,592 CCTV cameras are operational at 5,446 shelters in 74 districts, with command and control rooms established in 52 districts.

For grazing and fodder development, 10,641.99 hectares of the available 61,118 hectares of grazing land have been linked to shelters. Green fodder is being developed on 7,364.03 hectares.

The meeting highlighted that 97 biogas plants are operational in the state. Self-help groups and NGOs are also producing cow dung paint, vermicompost and lamps to generate income. The chief minister cited cow sanctuary in Muzaffarnagar as a successful model of this self-reliance.

518 of the 630 approved large conservation centres are completed. Extensive vaccination campaigns are underway to combat Foot-and-Mouth Disease, Hemorrhagic Septicemia and Lumpy Skin Disease, along with continuous training for livestock farmers.